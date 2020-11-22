George B. Maynard, life-long resident of Ingham Hill Rd. in Old Saybrook passed away peacefully with family by his side at home on November 17th, 2020 at age 94. Beloved and endearing husband of 73 years to Barbara J. Maynard, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather; "Pop" was adored by and devoted to his family. Born on June 20, 1926, son of the late George A. and Theresa Maynard, George was the eldest of seven, raised on the last working dairy farm on the shoreline. A builder for many years, he later owned Saybrook Hardware, where locals came to shop, but also to hear George's joke of the day. Deeply rooted in the town he loved, he proudly raised his family in the home he built in 1958. He was always supportive of Barbara, who served 16 years as first selectwoman, and they both volunteered endlessly. At times he was a man of few words, but showed his love, affection and pride for his family through his gestures and expressions. He was extremely proud of his family and would bend over backwards to be there for them. George was a patient man full of wisdom and good jokes; he could make you laugh on your worst day. He enjoyed watching the wildlife through his sunroom windows, playing cribbage, building and fixing things; most of all he loved spending time with friends and family, at home and in his cabin in Newfane, VT. An avid hunter with many stories, George was eager to pass that tradition down to his family. George was the eldest of seven siblings, survived by Ruth Nuhn, Ledyard Maynard, Myra Day and predeceased by Edward Maynard, Delancey Bushnell and John Maynard. He is survived by his wife Barbara Maynard, their three sons; Mark Maynard, wife Sharon Maynard of Roxbury CT, Barry Maynard of Old Saybrook, CT and David Maynard, wife Shary Maynard of West Newbury, VT, his four grandchildren and their partner's; Mark Maynard Jr., wife Stephanie Maynard, Sarah Foreman, husband Michael Foreman, Greta Venuti, husband Donald Venuti and Teresa Maynard, fiancé Dean Webb and his seven great grandchildren with another one on the way. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or shrub. To share a memory or express a condolence to George's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.