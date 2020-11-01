George Blasko, 70, of Collinsville, CT, beloved husband of Jane Manna, died Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, at UConn Hospital in Farmington, CT. He was born on September 4th, 1950, in Salzburg, Austria, the son of the late Frank and Priscilla Blasko. He was a veteran of the US Army stationed in Izmir, Turkey, and specialized in Tactical Microwave System Repair. He attended US Army Signal School in Ft. Monmouth, NJ, as well as studying accounting, graduating with A.A. & A.S degrees from Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Class of 1974. He continued his studies with a focus on Economics and Psychology, and graduated with a B.A. from Central Connecticut State University, Class of 1983. George's parents fled communist Hungary in 1948, and spent two years living in a displaced persons camp in post-World War II Austria, awaiting approval to immigrate to America. George was born in the refugee camp in Salzburg, and at the young age of 9 months, he travelled a long and rough voyage to the United States aboard the USS General M.B. Stewart, entering through Ellis Island. He spent his younger years living in Winchendon, MA, Cleveland, OH, and Buffalo, NY. He moved to Collinsville, CT, his junior year of high school. He was a strong and loving person, proud of both his Hungarian heritage and his American identity. George always stuck up for his beliefs, and he didn't back down from anyone or anything. He was smart, witty, and certainly never dull. He was quick to laugh, he loved his wife and family, and he was truly an original man. George, an avid collector of comic books, was interested in cars, and extremely passionate about politics. In addition to his wife Jane, he is survived by two sons, Justin Blasko of West Palm Beach, FL, and Timothy Blasko of Nantucket, MA; two step daughters Alexandra Manna and Gabrielle Manna both from Stamford, CT; three sisters, Maria Dalstrom and her husband Bruce of Greenland, NH, Victoria Chenard and her husband Peter of Boca Raton, FL, and Priscilla Blasko of Southern Pines, NC; one grandson Levon Blasko of Nantucket, MA; two nieces, Melissa Phoenix of Hampton, NH, and Erica Chenard of Baltimore, MD; two nephews, Matthew Grzywinski of New York, NY, and Kristofer Chenard of Fort Lauderdale, FL. George was also fortunate to have several amazing life-long friends who knew they could count on each other's support and friendship for nearly 50 years. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Burlington. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit George's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
