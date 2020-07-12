Dr. George C. Flynn, husband of Joyce Crowley Flynn died on July 6, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a courageous battle following a fall. Born in Springfield, MA on Sept. 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Dr. George C. Flynn and the late Mary Harrington Flynn. He graduated from Cranwell Prep School, College of the Holy Cross and Georgetown School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in West Hartford for 38 years. He was an accomplished Star boat sailor who competed internationally along with his brother Mike, his best friend. He qualified and competed twice in the Olympic Final Trials. Besides his love for sailing, George was an excellent squash player and low handicap golfer. He loved anything golf! He was a former member of The Hartford Golf Club, Black Hall Club (where he served as President from 1995-1997) Jupiter Hills Golf Club, Bent Pine Golf Club and the Jr. Sr. Society of CT. Upon his retirement he and Joyce moved permanently to Hatchetts Pt., South Lyme which he considered heaven. He leaves his beloved wife, Joyce of 57 years, his children, George III (Anne), Ann F. Murtagh (Thomas), and Peter H. Flynn (Wendy), his eight grandchildren; Carter and Reagan Flynn, Emily, Benjamin and William Murtagh, Ryan, Jack and Ellie Flynn. He leaves his brother, Michael H. Flynn and his wife Suzanne, his niece, Kate Mooney and nephews, Charlie and Benjamin Flynn. Respecting George's wishes a private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Essex Meadows Employment Appreciation Fund, 30 Bokum Road, Essex, CT 06426. To share a memory of George or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.