George C. Rauchle Jr., 91, of Willington, formerly of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Joyce (Maine) Rauchle died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1927 in Manchester son of the late George Sr. and Hilda (Johnson) Rauchle. George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country from 1945-1948. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a financial analyst. George is survived by his two children; Gary Rauchle of Coventry and Laurie (Rauchle) Cummings and her husband Brian K. Cummings of Willington with whom he made his home, his three loving grandchildren; Brian Cummings, Caitlin Rauchle and Hannah Rauchle, two great-grandchildren; Tyler Parent-Cummings and Kyle Parent-Cummings his sister Lois (Rauchle) Karch, of Manchester and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, George was predeceased by his sister Lorraine (Rauchle) Cropley. Burial with military honors will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice, 34 Ledge Brook Dr. Mansfield, CT . 06268. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary