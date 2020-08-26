George Christoforakis, 73, of East Hartford, beloved father and friend, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. George was born in Rhodes, Greece and was son of the late Emmanuello and Panaiota (Antonaki) Christoforakis. He was a member of the Hellenic Navy and soon after migrated to the United States and became a proud citizen. Throughout the years he would return to his roots to visit his beloved family and friends in Greece. George was the proud owner of Mr. Pizza for over 40 years in Hartford, CT. It was his home away from home, where he built lots of relationships and became a part of the community. He was a member of the Hartford Hellenic Soccer Club where he passed the time in the company of his many friends. George was a huge fan of New England sports, loved to show off his New England Patriots & Red Sox gear and engage in heated conversations with his opposition. One thing we all agree on is that George lived his life to the fullest, the way he wanted to and no one could tell him otherwise. He enjoyed the company of his children and grandchildren, he will be greatly missed by his daughters Pamela Christoforakis of Haverhill, MA, Chrisoula and Joe LaBella of Rocky Hill, Maria and Nick Dimakis of Taunton, MA, Stacy Christoforakis of Newington and Melissa and Mark Handel of Newington along with his beloved grandchildren George, Ekaterina, Maria, Antonios, Manoli, Athena, April and Ashley. He leaves his brothers Elefterios Christoforakis of Canada and Stavros and Despina Christoforakis of Greece, his sister in-law Thano of Switzerland, his companion Martha Savvas and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers Antonio Christoforakis of Switzerland & Kostantinos and Georgette Christoforakis of Florida. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the viewing, funeral mass and burial will be private. Funeral services have been entrusted to The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's memory may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org
, calling 800-822-6344 or mailing donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com