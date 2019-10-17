Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Parish (Assumption Church)
29 South Adams Street
Manchester, CT
George D. Fogarty Obituary
George D. Fogarty passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Manchester Manor at the age of 90. George was born on January 2, 1929 in Granville, NY but he spent his childhood living in his beloved hometown of Poultney, Vermont. George was the youngest of four born to Frank Fogarty and Nellie Marshall. In 1951 he met the love of his life Margaret Sinsigalli. Together, they started their family and were married 34 years until she passed away in 1987. He served in the Vermont National Guard and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was also a former member of the American Legion Post 113 in Old Saybrook and the former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 445 in the South End of Hartford. George retired from Arrow Hart-Crouse Hinds after 20 years of service as a plumber in their Maintenance Department. He most recently lived in Manchester, having previously resided at Miami Beach in Old Lyme and South Street in Hartford. George leaves to mourn his passing his loving sons, Frank and his wife Frances (Klinkevich) of Manchester and David and his wife Rita (DiCioccio) of South Windsor; his beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth (Fogarty) Jones and her husband Brian of South Windsor, Daniel Fogarty of Niantic and Michael Fogarty of Vernon. He also leaves three great-grandsons, Tyler and Nathan Jones and Dylan Fogarty, as well as many nieces, nephews and a special niece and godchild, Mary Coonz Martinelli. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary (Johnny) and Frances (Francie) and his brother, Dennis Fogarty. George's family would like to express gratitude to Doctors Carta, Korkmaz and McLaughlin and the staff at Manchester Manor for the care and compassion shown to George during his stay. Funeral services will begin on Saturday (October 19) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Parish (Assumption Church), 29 South Adams Street, Manchester. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
