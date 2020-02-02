Home

George Del Monaco Obituary
George Del Monaco, 94, beloved husband to Vincenza ( Demaglie) Del Monaco, of New Britain, passed away on Jan. 29,2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Taranto, Italy and was son to the late Francesco and Cosima (Marango) Del Monaco. George was a retiree of Fafnir Bearing Co. and will be remembered for his love of family, being an avid reader and watching Italian Soccer matches. In addition to his wife, Vincenza, he is also survived by sons; Frank Del Monaco and wife Chris of Plantsville, Marco Del Monaco of Plainville, Bruno Del Monaco of Newington, his brother: Umberto Del Monaco of Canada and sister, Maria Del Monaco, of Italy, three granddaughters, two grandsons, nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
