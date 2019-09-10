Home

Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patricks Cemetery
Enfield, CT
George E. Harvey


1922 - 2019
George E. Harvey Obituary
George E. Harvey, WWII veteran, retired from the US Navy after 21 years of service, and went on to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for the next 22 years. He was born in Waterford, PA in 1922. George was predeceased by his son Edward, and leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Alma Jane, his daughter Kathryn Harvey, and son Charles Harvey of Saluda, NC. There will be a burial service on Fri., Sept. 13th, at Noon, at St. Patricks Cemetery in Enfield
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
