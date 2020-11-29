1/1
George E. McGowan M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. George Eugene McGowan passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret "Peggy" McGowan. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada in 1931 to George and Annie McGowan, he was raised in Saint John as the fourth of six children. He graduated Valedictorian from Université Sainte-Anne, and received his medical degree from Laval University Medical School. He completed his surgical internship at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, MA, and residency at St. Mary's Hospital, in Rochester, NY, and Deaconess and Children's Hospitals, in Buffalo, NY. Following his fellowship in pediatric surgery at Sick Kids, Toronto, Ontario, he founded the first pediatric surgery practice in Hartford, CT working at Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Newington Children's Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, UConn John Dempsey Hospital, and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. George met his wife, Margaret Ann Wahle, while she was working as a night nurse in pediatrics at St Mary's Hospital in Rochester, NY. They were married on May 19th, 1962. The birth of their son Mark and daughter's Martha and Theresa followed and in 1966, the family settled in West Hartford, CT where their sons Greg and Joe were born. He was a loving husband and devoted father who showed his growing family the importance of a good education, hard work, integrity, and being a gentleman. He loved caring for others, telling stories, and passing on his knowledge and wisdom to those who would listen. Ultimately, he was most happy surrounded by his family. He leaves behind five children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren: George Mark McGowan and his wife Chrissy Elizbeth McGowan of Fairfield, CT; Martha Ann McGowan and her long-time boyfriend David Michaud of West Hartford, CT; Theresa McGowan of Charleston, SC; Greg McGowan and his wife Ann McGowan of West Hartford, CT; Joseph McGowan and his wife Meghan McGowan of Boca Raton, FL; 10 Loving grandchildren: Madeline Ann, Christopher Mark and Greg George McGowan; Olivia Devlin, Riley and Mason McGowan; Tanner, Janey, Quin and Margaret McGowan. He is also survived by his brother Don McGowan, his sisters Theresa and husband Duncan Keenan and Barb and husband Bill Morrow, sister-in-law Claire McGowan, many nieces and nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his sister Mary and husband Lloyd Furze, brother Murray McGowan and sisters-in-law Mary McGowan and Catherine McGowan. In lieu of flowers, George would have been happiest knowing that you did something nice for another. Please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
That man loved his coffee❤❤❤
Kelly Crudden
Friend
November 28, 2020
Mark, Martha , Theresa, Greg and Joseph and families.
I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. He was kind, caring and so much a gentleman. I had some very nice conversations with him when my Dad was failing. I have found memories of your dear Mother. They were an impressive couple and such lovely souls.
Condolences from Dan and Joan McGowan in Calgary, Alberta. Our thoughts and prayers are with you particularly in such difficult times.
Dan McGowan
November 28, 2020
Theresa
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved