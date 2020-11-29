Dr. George Eugene McGowan passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret "Peggy" McGowan. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada in 1931 to George and Annie McGowan, he was raised in Saint John as the fourth of six children. He graduated Valedictorian from Université Sainte-Anne, and received his medical degree from Laval University Medical School. He completed his surgical internship at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, MA, and residency at St. Mary's Hospital, in Rochester, NY, and Deaconess and Children's Hospitals, in Buffalo, NY. Following his fellowship in pediatric surgery at Sick Kids, Toronto, Ontario, he founded the first pediatric surgery practice in Hartford, CT working at Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Newington Children's Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, UConn John Dempsey Hospital, and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. George met his wife, Margaret Ann Wahle, while she was working as a night nurse in pediatrics at St Mary's Hospital in Rochester, NY. They were married on May 19th, 1962. The birth of their son Mark and daughter's Martha and Theresa followed and in 1966, the family settled in West Hartford, CT where their sons Greg and Joe were born. He was a loving husband and devoted father who showed his growing family the importance of a good education, hard work, integrity, and being a gentleman. He loved caring for others, telling stories, and passing on his knowledge and wisdom to those who would listen. Ultimately, he was most happy surrounded by his family. He leaves behind five children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren: George Mark McGowan and his wife Chrissy Elizbeth McGowan of Fairfield, CT; Martha Ann McGowan and her long-time boyfriend David Michaud of West Hartford, CT; Theresa McGowan of Charleston, SC; Greg McGowan and his wife Ann McGowan of West Hartford, CT; Joseph McGowan and his wife Meghan McGowan of Boca Raton, FL; 10 Loving grandchildren: Madeline Ann, Christopher Mark and Greg George McGowan; Olivia Devlin, Riley and Mason McGowan; Tanner, Janey, Quin and Margaret McGowan. He is also survived by his brother Don McGowan, his sisters Theresa and husband Duncan Keenan and Barb and husband Bill Morrow, sister-in-law Claire McGowan, many nieces and nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his sister Mary and husband Lloyd Furze, brother Murray McGowan and sisters-in-law Mary McGowan and Catherine McGowan. In lieu of flowers, George would have been happiest knowing that you did something nice for another. Please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com
