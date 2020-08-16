1/1
George Edward LaChapelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward LaChapelle, 86, of Columbia, CT died on July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Antoinette and mother and father Edward and Esther LaChapelle. George was survived by his children, Donald LaChapelle, Joan Rigney and four grandchildren, Randy Rigney, Billy Rigney, Cathy Deter, and Brian LaChapelle - and many great-grandchildren. George was a proud, Lifetime Member of the Andover Sportsman's Club. He was a fierce competitor, expert marksman and true gentleman in all fields and was the recipient of countless awards. George always loved telling animated stories and enjoyed all things outdoors. George was also proud to have worked third shift at Pratt & Whitney for his entire career. Services will be held at the family's convenience. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved