George F. Hunt Jr., of Old Lyme, CT, passed away of natural causes on May 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. George was born on March 25, 1923, in White Plains, New York. He married Caroline Wheeler Welles in 1954 and had 4 children, Gretchen, Tom, Sarah, and Amy. They resided in Stamford, CT, until 2000 and retired in Old Lyme. He proudly served his country as a marine in WWII. George was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he received a degree with honors in Civil Engineering. George lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his lifelong passions of skiing and playing the drums with his friends and fellow musicians. George will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019