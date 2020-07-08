George F. Kurowski, 81, of Tolland CT., beloved husband of 56 years to Josephine (Hosey) Kurowski, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank and Edith (Cripps) Kurowski, he grew up in Cornwall Heights, Pennsylvania. George proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. Prior to his retirement in 2006, he had a distinguished career as an IT executive with United Health Care and Connecticut Mutual Life. He coached youth sports for several years and also enjoyed golfing, boxing, bowling, horseshoes and playing poker. George loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joseph Kurowski and his wife Kerri of Tolland, Timothy Kurowski and his wife Shawna of Glendale, Arizona, and Kathleen Bailey and husband Justin of San Jose, California, his son-in-law, Roger Clark of Sacramento, California; twelve grandchildren, Michael, Chelsea, Taylor, Stephanie, Shelbey, Braiden, Shawn, Brian, Shelley, Josephine, Rowan, and Ellery; five great grandchildren, Raegan, Gracelyn, Kendall, Hunter, and Henry; a brother, Gerard Kurowski of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, KelliAnne Clark. Funeral services are private, and friends may view the service online by going to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/10750269
on Wednesday, July 8th at 11 a.m. or any time thereafter for up to 90 days. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.