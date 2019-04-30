George Franklin Smith of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019.He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on September 12, 1928 to Dr. Ralph Maynard and Jessie (Annis) Smith. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Lyman Smith of 59 years, and four daughters: Wendy Lyman Smith of West Hartford, CT, Kimberly Smith Pratt and her husband Terry of Oxford, CT, Brenda Smith Sanden and her husband David of Redding, CA, and Cheryl Smith Espinal and her husband Eduardo from West Hartford, CT. He was predeceased by his brother, Maynard, of Laconia. Frank leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Hunter Sigler, Cathain Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrey Pratt, Eric Sanden, Adam Sanden, Jennifer Espinal and Stephen Espinal. Known by most throughout his life as Frank Smith, Frank graduated cum laude from Laconia High School in 1946 where he was "All State" in both baseball and football. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Amherst College in 1950, and from Boston College Law school in 1954. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Mae Lyman from West Hartford, on September 12, 1959 (his birthday).Frank and Evelyn spent the first three years of their married life in Mineola, New York, where Frank worked for AllState Insurance Company. In 1963 Frank took a job with Aetna Life & Casualty Insurance Company in Hartford so they could be closer to Evelyn's family. Frank worked at the Aetna for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.Frank really valued education, especially the time he spent at Amherst College. He took great pride in knowing that he successfully put his 4 daughters through college and walked each of them down the aisle on their wedding day. He has also enjoyed being a grandfather to his 8 grandchildren. Frank has been a very active member of First Church of Christ Congregational of West Hartford, serving on many church committees and singing, up until recently, in the church choir. During his years of retirement, Frank was very active in the Old Guard of Connecticut. He served for many years as their tour organizer & director, something he enjoyed very much. He loved swimming, gardening, sports, and politics. He loved the art of debate, which probably stemmed from his law school days. He never lost an argument if he could help it. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 11:00 am at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 12 South Main St., West Hartford. Calling hours will be Thursday, (May 2), from 4 to 7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ Congregational, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary