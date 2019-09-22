Home

Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
George Frederick Marx, 64, of East Haddam, beloved husband of Lu-Ann (Dupuis) Marx, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late George and Arlene (Royle) Marx. George lived in East Haddam for the last thirty years and loved to hunt and fish. Along with his wife, George is survived by three sisters, Judy Dufresne of Thorton, New Hampshire, Shari Tricarico of Seattle, Washington and Beverly Burbank of South Meriden. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 am at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, Connecticut Chapter, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
