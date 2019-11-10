Home

George Goshdigian Jr.


1936 - 2019
George Goshdigian, Jr. , 83, of Hebron, husband of Elisabeth Goshdigian, passed away on October 1, 2019. Born July 30, 1936 in Hartford, he was the son of George and Margaret (Manoogian) Goshdigian. George was a graduate of HPHS, class of 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served four years. He was employed by The Hartford Post Office and was the President of the Post Office Union. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Sally Dengenis of Avon, and brother, Raymond Goshdigian (Carol) of Burlington, CT., many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Douglas Hebron Library, 22 Main Street, Hebron, CT, 06248.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
