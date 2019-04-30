George Greene Jr., 90, of Southington, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Shabon) Greene.He was born January 28, 1929 in Southington, the son of the late George Sr. and Sofia (Golden) Greene. He worked at the family business, Greene's Soda Shop in downtown Southington. He had retired from Pratt and Whitney after 25 years of employment. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a cook in the U.S. Army. George was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church and was a member of the choir. He was a member of the Calendar House of Southington and loved playing bingo throughout the state of CT. He enjoyed fishing from the jetty at Hammonasset State Park, playing slot machines at Mohegan Sun in CT and at Sunset Station in LasVegas.He is survived by his children, Michael S. Greene (Cynthia) of Las Vegas, Carissima G. Derynoski (Michael) of Southington, Pamela Martinez (Alby) of Great Falls, MT, Marilyn Lorditch (Mark) of Somers, Melanie St. Onge (Jeff) of Meriden. He also leaves his grandchildren, Austin Greene, Alecia and Emily Derynoski, Michael Greene, Alixandra Pawlak, Evan St. Onge, Robert and Bradley Lorditch and a great grandson, Jamie Greene. He was predeceased by a daughter Gloria Pawlak, two brothers, Christo and Constantinos Greene, four sisters, Aspasia "Spa" Gregory, Mary Nelson, Adronika "Niki" Kilpatrick, and Matilda "Meg" Marcon.The Funeral will be held Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. at 10 a.m. for a Mass. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary