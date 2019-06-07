Home

George Grevalsky, 81, of Unionville, passed away Wednesday, June 5th, 2019. Born November 3rd, 1937 in Unionville, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Catherine (Fidorek) Grevalsky. Prior to retiring, George was a self-employed painting contractor. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. George was one of nine children, Joseph, Stephen, Thomas, Edward, Theresa, Betty, Veronica and Agnes. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday (June 8) at 10:30am in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary, Bidwell Sq., Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019
