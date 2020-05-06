Or Copy this URL to Share

George H. Davis IV, 62 of Belfast, Maine, passed away peacefully at Waldo County Hospital on April 22, 2020 after a heroic battle with lung cancer. George was born on November 19, 1957 in Hartford, CT, the son of George Herbert Davis and the late Barbara Hill Davis. He attended Granby Memorial High School and continued on to graduate from a technical school in Simbury where he excelled in carpentry. He worked in the Farmington River Valley area, honing his skills as a finish carpenter and cabinet maker. In 1997 he moved to Maine and soon became a renowned shipbuilder. He shared his talent with the shipyards of Maine, including Lyman Morse and until recently Front Street Shipyard in Belfast. His integrity, work ethic and compassion touched and inspired many. George was a quiet, kind and private man. He loved nature, being on or near the water, trips on his bike, cats, coyotes and ravens. He was a voracious reader, an adventurer and had an unquenchable curiosity for all people and living things. He was a 13th generation "Davis" and many of the admirable traits of our early New England ancestors were apparent in George. He is survived by his father of Granby, CT and two sisters, Deborah Davis Shaw also of Granby, CT and Susan Elizabeth Davis of Alameda, CA. He leaves behind a loving nephew, Harrison Brand and niece, Phoebe Brand. He also leaves many friends who will miss him dearly and his best fur buddy, Monkey. His family will be forever grateful to the healthcare workers at Waldo County Hospital who worked tirelessly to keep him comfortable and at peace. We would especially like to express heartfelt thanks to George's best friends, Steve Clark and Sheri Parenteau, who were his lights in the channel; guiding him before, during and after his illness. Special thanks also to the owner of Front Street Shipyard, JB Turner, for his generosity. Due to the current coronavirus concern, a celebration of George's life will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local food bank or pet rescue organization during this time of crisis. George - we will love you forever. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com

