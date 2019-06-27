George Heck of Union, beloved husband of 40 years to Mabelle (Moore) Heck, passed away on Friday June 21 2019. He was born on June 2 1943 in Stafford Springs, CT. The son of Gladys (Torrey) Heck and Edwin Heck. After his father's early death he helped run the family farm and support his mother, sister, and brother. Over the years George worked for several construction companies and also worked for Amerbelle Textiles. He was hired by the town of Union and eventually became Highway Superintendent for 25 years. He served on the Union board of selectmen for 4 years. After retiring from the town he worked for Chappell Tire. George overcame Dyslexia and became an Ambassador of Literacy. He was a certified chef and held butchering licenses in CT and MA. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, working out, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed cutting firewood and became a bee keeper. George loved spending time with his family and pets, especially his dogs Dallas and Harley, who he hopes will meet him at the Rainbow Bridge. George was outgoing and wanted to thank everyone for their support during his illness. Besides his loving wife, Mae, he is survived by a son Jeffrey Heck and wife Tina of Sheffield VT. Two daughters, Sherri LeMire and husband Jeffrey of Ashford CT. and Renee Grzych of Danforth ME., his brother John and wife Arleen of Sherburne NY., his sister Shirley Gagnon of Oneonta, NY. His grandchildren, Evan Heck of Watertown NY., and Maxwell and Jed Heck of Sheffield VT., Ronni Wanat and husband Michael of Rindge NH., Carrie Sorenson and husband Jason of Holland MA., Randall Grzych of Orient ME., and great grandson Declan of Watertown NY. Per his wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. There will be a memorial gathering in late July to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare 628 Hebron Ave, Suite 300 Glastonbury CT, 06033 Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary