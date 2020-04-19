|
George Henry Mason, 91, passed away in Farmington on April 13, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert Demain Mason and Dorothy Belden Mason. George was the loving husband of Constance Wolcott Mason for 60 years. He was a longtime resident of Farmington, Connecticut and St. Helena Island, South Carolina. George grew up in Washington, DC and attended the Landon School for Boys. He graduated from Kenyon College in Ohio and earned an MBA from Cornell University and completed the senior professional program at the School of Forestry and Environmental studies at Duke University. He served honorably in the Army and was stationed in France during World War II. After the war, George worked at Travelers and served as Vice President. While working at Travelers, he met and married the love of his life, Constance Wolcott Mason. After he retired from Travelers, George taught finance at the University of Hartford in the Barney School of Business. He also taught for the U.S. Consortium for Management Education at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland and he was a visiting professor of finance in China. He was a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) spending many summers grading CFA exams in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also served on the Investment Advisory Council for the Treasurer of the State of Connecticut. George was an avid reader and enjoyed writing. He was known as a kind and thoughtful person who lived a full life and will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, George leaves his brother William Randolph Mason of London, sisters-in-law Sarah Wolcott Twaddle of Columbia, Missouri and Dorothy Wolcott Stockman of Tucson, Arizona, along with nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George H. and Constance Wolcott Mason Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville. A memorial service will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020