Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1318 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT
George J. Brehm Obituary
George J. Brehm, 94, of Vernon, beloved husband of 54 years to the late Betty (Carlson) Brehm (2007), passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late George and Florence (Dolan) Brehm, he grew up and lived in Merrick, New York and Glastonbury before moving to Vernon in 2001. Prior to his retirement, George was employed by United Technologies and the State of Connecticut. He was an avid golfer and private pilot who enjoyed flying his own airplane. George is survived by his children, Gail Brehm and her life partner Paul Murphy of Auburn, New York, Karen Yegian and her husband Mishac of Lexington, Massachusetts, and Stephen Brehm and his wife Donna of Granby; five grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Casper, Patrick Yegian and his wife Courtney, Andrew Yegian and his fiancée Nesa Wasarhaley, and Elena Yegian and her fiancé Tim Hines; five great grandchildren, Brianna, Anthony, and Kaelin Casper, Mercedes Morales, and Dylan Yegian, and many dear friends and extended family. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Glastonbury Public Library, 1389 Neipsic Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2019
