Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. James Cemetery
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Church
896 Main Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Naczkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Naczkowski


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George J. Naczkowski Obituary
George J Naczkowski 93, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21st at home. He was predeceased by his loving wife Shirley (Cervini) Naczkowski in December of 1995. He was born in Manchester on February 24, 1926. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran serving in World War II. George worked for Prudential Insurance here in Manchester for many years before retiring from Prudential to run his own agency. After he sold the agency, he retired to Fort Pierce, FL where he met the second love of his life, Marion Dolan, spending their time enjoying life together in Florida. He is survived by his son and daughter in law Stephen & Elaine Naczkowski of Manchester; three granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer Naczkowski and Ashleigh Kopec and her husband John; four great grandchildren Alexander, Wyatt, Corbin and Carmella Kopec. Along with his wife Shirley, George was predeceased by six siblings. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday June 28th at 11 a.m. at Saint James Church, 896 Main Street, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Thursday June 27th from 6-8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now