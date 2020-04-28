|
|
George Joseph Soliwoda was born on March 25, 1928 to the late Frank and Mary (Tynik) Soliwoda in New Britain, CT. He was married to the late Teresa (Bober) Soliwoda for 61 years. He passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He leaves two daughters, Nancy Parda of Middletown, and Claudia and her husband Ben DiValentino of Wolcott. He also leaves his grandson "his buddy", Kendall Soliwoda of Middletown; a great-grandson Gavin Soliwoda; his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Nancy Soliwoda of Naples, FL and Laconia, NH; and many nieces and nephews. He went to work at the New Britain National Bank in September of 1947. He retired in August of 1989 as Assistant Vice President and manager of the Berlin office. He graduated from the School of Banking at Williams College in MA in 1970. George was a past president of the New Britain Chapter of the American Institute of Banking, a two term president of the former Civitan Club of New Britain, and a former board member and treasurer of the Constructive Workshop. He served on the committee and was treasurer of the 12 reunions held by the N.B.H.S. Class of 1946. George served on the Board of Appeals, Economic Development Commission and Charter Revision Commission Committee of the Town of Berlin. He was a past member of the Berlin Democratic Town Committee. George was a 3rd Degree member of the Kensington Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the I.P.I.C. in Kensington and a life member of New Britain Elks Lodge #957. He was a long time collector at the 4 o'clock Saturday Mass at St. Paul Church. George spent many hours in his work shop refinishing old furniture and polishing copper and brass pieces. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, and the UCONN Basketball teams. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM at St. Mary Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept #142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Or to the American Diabetes Association, New England Chapter, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Please share a memory of George with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020