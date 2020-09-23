George J. Somers, 82, of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Bel Air Manor in Newington. He was born in New Britain, son of the late Stanley and Sara Samorajczyk and was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He was predeceased by his brother Richard J. Somers and survived by his loving wife Barbara Somers and his rescue dog buddy. He attended New Britain High School and the Ward School of Electronics. He was formerly employed by Stanley Works and the Lewis Walpole Library as Head Caretaker in Farmington, Division of Yale University. He was a member of the Pattaconk Yacht Club in Chester, CT and past Commodore in 1988. He was also a member of the St. Jerome Church Choir and the Plainville Choral Group and Past member of the Hartford Obedience Dog Club and the New Britain Power Squadron. His hobbies were woodworking, singing and most of all he loved his boating. He deeply loved all of his dogs and will meet all 12 of them at the rainbow bridge. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 26th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain. Face coverings, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be enforced. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.