1/1
George J. Somers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Somers, 82, of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Bel Air Manor in Newington. He was born in New Britain, son of the late Stanley and Sara Samorajczyk and was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He was predeceased by his brother Richard J. Somers and survived by his loving wife Barbara Somers and his rescue dog buddy. He attended New Britain High School and the Ward School of Electronics. He was formerly employed by Stanley Works and the Lewis Walpole Library as Head Caretaker in Farmington, Division of Yale University. He was a member of the Pattaconk Yacht Club in Chester, CT and past Commodore in 1988. He was also a member of the St. Jerome Church Choir and the Plainville Choral Group and Past member of the Hartford Obedience Dog Club and the New Britain Power Squadron. His hobbies were woodworking, singing and most of all he loved his boating. He deeply loved all of his dogs and will meet all 12 of them at the rainbow bridge. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 26th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain. Face coverings, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be enforced. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. George, we will love you and miss you always. We have so many wonderful memories shared throughout the years. All the laughter, the jokes, our family celebrations... May you Rest In Peace.
Barbara, Lisa, Donny and the Ezold family
September 22, 2020
Buddy and I !did you very very much we will never forget you
Barbara Somers
Spouse
September 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved