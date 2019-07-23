George J. Synnott, of Kensington, beloved husband of Carol (Godzyk) Synnott, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born in Waterbury, son of the late Finton and Nella (Zukauskas) Synnott. George is survived by his children Kaitlyn and Timothy Synnott of Kensington, Joyce Synnott (Bryan Brandow), Kim Donahue (Shane Donahue), and Jill Synnott (Todd Gerardi) of California, 6 grandchildren, his sister Veronica Santo (James Santo) and his mother-in-law, Ann Godzyk. George graduated from Mt. Saint Mary's University (Maryland) where he was a pitcher on the college baseball team and earned advanced degrees at Central Connecticut State University. He was a teacher at St. Paul High School and served as a passionate baseball coach, leading the St. Paul's team to win the state title in 1971 & 1974. He coached the Bristol American Legion team and led them to the state, regional and national tournaments in 1974. He later became a history teacher, assistant principal and principal of Berlin High School where he respected and appreciated all teachers, staff and students. Upon his retirement, he became the Director of CIAC Unified Sports-Special Olympics Connecticut, a position and organization that made him very proud. This past June he was honored when CIAC Unified Sports designated the annual coach's recognition as the George Synnott Coach of the Year Award. George believed in Robert Kennedy's philosophy, "The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better." The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hartford Hospital Floor CB2 for their dedicated care during this difficult time. Calling hours are Thursday 4 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church, 479 Alling Street, Kensington, CT 06037. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CIAC Special Olympics Unified Sports Program, 30 Realty Drive, Cheshire, CT 06410. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is entrusted with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019