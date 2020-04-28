|
George J. Wentland, 89, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Countryside Manor on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the husband of Marilyn Jean (King) Wentland, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born and raised in Bristol, he was a son of the late Robert and Emilie (Rindfleisch) Wentland. He attended local schools, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. George and the love of his life, Jean, settled in their hometown, where they raised their three sons and were longtime devoted members and volunteers at St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church. A man of strong faith, he will forever be remembered as a loyal father, grandfather, and friend leaving a legacy of kindness, love and many cherished memories. In addition to his wife, Jean, he was a beloved "Poppy", and leaves his grandchildren, Kacey, Tyler, Kyle, Ryan, Chad, Molly, Nicholas and Michael Wentland, and Justin Zakrzewski, along with many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his three sons, Barry, Scott and Jeffrey Wentland, and his siblings, Ruffina, Caroline, Wilhelmina, Robert, Paul, Della, and Frances. In lieu of flowers, George may be remembered with contributions to the ALS Association of Connecticut, 4 Oxford Rd, Unit 4E, Milford, CT 06460 or at www.webct.alsa.org A memorial service in celebration of George's life will be held and announced at a later date, when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Wentland family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020