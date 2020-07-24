1/1
George John Sigiel Jr.
1944 - 2020
George John Sigiel, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully at the Summit at Plantsville, on April 1, 2020. Born October 28, 1944 in Bristol he was the son of the late George J. Sr. and Sophie (Drzewiecki) Sigiel. George grew up in Bristol and graduated from Central Connecticut State College with a degree in education. He taught middle school in Simsbury until his retirement. He touched many lives of his former students and friends often bringing them on ski weekends to VT and Bantam Lake (Camp George). He was an avid skier on both the slopes of Vermont, which he skied at Killington Mountain and on the water at his home on Bantam Lake where he lived for many years and also sold real estate. George was a volunteer EMT & fireman in the Town of Morris, and also an active community member. He owned a non-profit boxing gym in Torrington for the youth, was a certified USA boxing instructor, and he was a driver for Kelley Transit. Lovingly known as Uncle G, he is survived by his nephew, Randolph Parent, Jr., and his wife, Mary Beth (Lasbury) of Southington; his nieces Denise Burzynski (Parent) and her husband, Miro, of Boonton, NJ, Laurie Ryan (Parent) and her husband, Ed, of Franklin, MA, and Bonnie Campbell (Parent) and her husband, Dan, of Hanover, MA. "Great" Uncle G also leaves his grand nieces and nephews Amy Burzynski, Melanie and Allison Campbell, RJ, Zachary and Ryan Parent, and Caleigh Ryan. He was a good friend and will be remembered by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Parent. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol on Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; https://webpoint.usaboxing.org/wp15/Transactions/Order/Donate.wp?prd_ID=1741 For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
