Dr. George K. Karanian of Suffield, CT beloved husband of the late Gail (Scudieri) Karanian, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. George was born on June 3, 1930 in New Britain, Connecticut, son of the late John Hovanes Karanian and Ardemis (Dikranian) Karanian. He grew up in New Britain the son of Armenian immigrants, whose mother and great-grandmother were survivors of the Armenian Genocide. George valued most in life, family, education, and perseverance. With a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, George peddled milk on a milk truck in high school for a dairy. He then began to buy eggs wholesale from a farm and sell them to milk customers on his route. By age 16, he had created a successful egg business selling 500-600 dozen eggs a week. In the 11th grade, his egg business enabled him to buy his beloved new 1948 Chevy woodie station wagon. George left his thriving egg business to attend the University of Connecticut where he graduated from the School of Pharmacy in 1955. He went on to attend Georgetown University School of Dentistry and graduated in 1959. He put himself through dental school by working in the evenings at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC as a Pharmacist. He opened his dental practice in Enfield where he practiced general dentistry and orthodontics for 53 years until his retirement in 2012. In 1962, he bought his cottage on Lake Congamond that became the meeting place for generations of Karanians. In 1968, he fell in love with and married Gail, his wife of 50 years, and created a beautiful life together. George loved to tend his tomato plants, water his flowers, read, and sit on the dock looking out at the lake. He had a penchant for vanilla ice cream, soaking up the sun, and driving his Mustang convertible while playing Armenian music. Of all the things he enjoyed most, it was spending time with his immediate and extended family. He was devoted to his family and friends, and his family and friends were devoted to him. He put his heart into everything he did and guided his children, grandchildren, and extended family through his example and spoken word. His laughter, wisdom, generous heart and spirit will be missed by all those who knew him. George is survived by his children, Atty. John K. Karanian and his wife Deedee Karanian of Powhatan, VA; Dr. Jennifer H. Karanian Lansford and her husband Dr. Jeremy Lansford of Paso Robles, CA; and Gina V. Karanian Willcutts and her husband Dr. Sean Willcutts of Suffield, CT; seven beloved grandchildren, Zachary George and William Dyer Karanian, Georgianna Lee and Alexandra Rose Lansford, and Ava Rose, Kate Elizabeth, and Gabrielle Valentine Willcutts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and five brothers, Henry, Richard, Charles, Arthur, and Walter Karanian. A private viewing will be held at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East Street, Suffield, CT on Wednesday May 27th followed by a public service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hill Street, Suffield, CT at 12:00 p.m. Contributions in George's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 167 Tremont Street, New Britain, CT 06051. For directions, condolences, or the link to view his services on-line please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.