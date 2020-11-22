It is with deep sadness that we announce that George (née Jerzy) Klocek, 70, of Madison, CT, died suddenly on November 12, 2020. George was born in London, UK, on March 14, 1950, the only child of Anna Lezaj and Josef Klocek. He grew up in Hartford, CT, and attended South Catholic High School. He graduated from Northeastern University with a major in Engineering. George was a devoted and loving partner to Joan Embersits Salomone. He was lovingly embraced by Joan's children, Christian (Suzanne), Matthew (Brandi) and Megan who welcomed him wholeheartedly into the family. George took great joy in his relationships' with the 8 grandchildren...Riley, Veruka, Gavin, Wilhelmina, Brandon, Sante, Patrick, & Shepherd. George & Joan split their time between Madison, CT and Jacksonville, FL, where they made many friends and had lasting impact on both communities. In Madison, George was an active participant in a variety of community organizations. He was a long-time member of the Madison Beach Club, and the Madison Winter Club. He also served on the Madison Ambulance Association Board from 1996 to 2008, including various terms as president. In Jacksonville, George was a member of Deerwood County Club and was well known around the tennis courts, where he played multiple times a week. Of all George's work experiences, he was most devoted to Yale University where he served as a Senior Systems Specialist for several decades in Information Technology Services. George took great pride in Yale University, and built long-lasting relationships within the Yale community. George was an avid tennis player, a voracious reader, and speedy problem solver of all things big and small. George was a trusted and loyal friend to all who knew and loved him, and he will be remembered fondly for his kindness, understated generosity, ready smile, and quick wit. He was always attentive to needs of others, a "gentleman" in the truest sense of the word. George lived his life well and will be profoundly missed. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Ambulance Association, 9 Old State Highway 79, Madison, CT 06443.



