Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
George Canfield
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Canfield Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Morgan Canfield Sr., 93, of Lake Wales, Florida entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Grace Healthcare Center in Lake Wales, Florida. George was born on April 25, 1926 in Hartford, CT the son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Morgan) Canfield. George was a U.S. Army WWII veteran serving with the 702nd Military Police Division of the 9th Army across Europe. He was married to his loving wife, Jean A. (Planeta) Canfield for 57 years before she passed away in 2006. George was the owner/ broker of Canfield Realty in Hudson New Hampshire and formed multiple construction and development companies. George was a true adventurer at heart and opportunities led him to live in various locations including Maine, Florida, South Carolina, Cancun and Puerto Morales, Mexico. George is survived by his daughter, Maureen Dodd and her husband Alan and his son, George Canfield Jr.; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. George's family will receive relatives and friends during calling hours on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT, with a funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment with full military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, CT. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now