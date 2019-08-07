Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George M. Gerulaitis, 74 of Manchester, loving husband for 36 years of Marcia (Hayden) Gerulaitis passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1945 in Hartford, son of the late Wallace and Helen (Sellock) Gerulaitis. George was raised in Hartford, attended local schools and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1963. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served his country for four years including a one year tour in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged as a Sergeant, George followed his love of automotive mechanics and pursued an over 30 year career as an automatic transmission expert at Williams Ford in West Hartford. In his spare time George enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He was quite talented and could repair just about anything mechanical including radios and televisions. In addition to his wife Marcia, he is survived by his two stepdaughters Lori Whittemore of South Windsor and Deborah Whittemore of Manchester, his beloved sister Joyce Gann of West Haven, his two step-grandsons Sean Nevins Jr. and Daniel Nevins (Amber) and two step-great-grandchildren Julia and Madison. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main. St. in Manchester on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Connecticut Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
