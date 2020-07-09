George Miller Trautman, 87, of Simsbury, CT passed away at home on June 29, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 16, 1933, the son of the late George F. and Mary M. Trautman (née Miller). He graduated from St. Paul's School in Baltimore (1951) and the University of Pennsylvania (1955). George was a talented athlete. At St. Paul's, George was a 3X All-Maryland selection in football (a first in the school's history) and 2X All-Maryland in lacrosse. At Penn, George was an All-American HM in football and lacrosse. George began his career in education at Tabor Academy in Marion, MA (1955-69) where he taught history, coached lacrosse and football and was the Director of the Summer Program, before becoming the Headmaster of Avon Old Farms School in Avon, CT (1969-98). Through George's bold leadership, Avon Old Farms ascended to a level of success unprecedented in the school's history. Among his many accomplishments at Avon Old Farms, George is credited with increasing enrollment by more than 50%, developing the athletic program to one that continues to be recognized nationally, significantly augmenting the academic and arts programs, expanding the physical plant, and creating and growing an endowment. George ingrained in Avon a culture of fortitude, integrity, humor, structure, accountability, and gentlemanly conduct; all of which were embodied in his own colorful personality, and continue to be defining traditions of the all-boys school's identity to this day. He also served on the Board of Directors and in fund raising after his years as Headmaster. In total, George dedicated 50 years to Avon Old Farms School. In addition to his long career as a school man, George had a lifelong passion for photography, reading, exercise, the stock market, sailing, and traveling. At 83, he completed a 6-day, 650 nautical mile sail from Mystic, CT to Bermuda on a 45-foot sailboat and a road trip from Europe to North Africa at 84. Most important to George were the relationships he had with the people in his life. He put an enormous amount of thought and effort into the lifelong connections made, and looked for ways to continually evolve, contribute, and grow with the people around him; he was especially devoted to his loving wife Barbara. George was predeceased by his former wife Mary Lee Trautman (née Love), and is survived by his wife Barbara A. Trautman (née Brown) his children; Emily T. Wood and her husband Stephen J. of Fairhaven, MA; Timothy L. Trautman and his partner Joan Blanchard of Scituate, MA, and Courtney L. Trautman and his husband Sherwood S. Hughes of Boston, MA, his sister; Jaimie Trautman and her partner Virginia Brady of Plattsburgh, NY, his grandchildren; Matthew T. Trautman of Geneva, Switzerland and his best friend J. Matthew Kowalchick of Avon, CT, Jordan M. Trautman and her husband Nicholas A. Umar of Scotch Plains, NJ, and Margaret E. Trautman and her partner Fraser A. Buchan of Toronto, Canada, and his great-grandchildren; Hudson V. and Tillman J. Umar, and step children R. Todd Elliott and his wife, Claudia R. Mansilla Vargas and their children E. Kai Elliott and Luke C. Elliott and Tracey L. Elliott and her husband William V. Speight and their children William M. Speight and Bradley A. Speight. Donations can be made to the George M. Trautman Scholarship Fund at Avon Old Farms School, 500 Old Farms Rd., Avon, CT 06001 (860-404-4100) or online www.avonoldfarms.com/georgetrautman
Services will be announced at a later date. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
