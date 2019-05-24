George Maher, 84, beloved husband of Jean (Sehnal) Maher of Wolcott, passed away on Thursday May 23rd in Wolcott with his loving wife at his side. Born in Waterbury on April 1, 1935, he was the son of the late Francis and Delia (Yesinskas) Maher. As a teenager George attempted to enlist in the military but was rejected. Instead he focused his attention on his career and married his childhood sweetheart. Together they built their home in Wolcott and raised their family. George worked for Stop & Shop for over 45 years and made lifelong friendships there. He was proud of his work and was a union steward for United Food Care Workers Union Local 371. George's life was his family. He loved maintaining his home and his yard, hosting parties, hiking Mount Washington and collecting antique bottles. He was a lifelong animal lover and Red Sox fan. Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by three daughters Lisa and her husband Robert Lukawicz of Newington, Linda Maher of Wolcott, Laurie Maher of Basking Ridge, NJ, two step grandchildren Kristen Wood of Windsor, and Tim Lukawicz of Wethersfield, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters Mary Gerard and Frances Traxler and a brother John Maher.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church on Wolcott St. in Waterbury. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Wolcott. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wolcott Volunteer Ambulance Company.Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 24, 2019