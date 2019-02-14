Home

George Monroe Reider III, beloved husband of Nancy (Egger) Reider, most recently of Denver, Colorado, passed away on January 28, 2019 at the age of 51. A service will be held at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely Street, Avon, Connecticut at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew's House, 2001 Airport Road, Naples, Florida 34112 (stmatthewhouse.org/give); or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Avon, which will be designated for support of Hartford's Grace Lutheran community outreach endeavors. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
