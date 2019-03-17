George N. Burch Sr., 75, beloved husband of Georgette R. (Reberio) Burch, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. He was born July 9, 1943 in Pamplico, South Carolina, son of the late Reverend Otto and Margarea (Jones)Burch. George proudly worked for General Electric in Plainville, CT before his retirement of over forty years, as well as, Gallagher Buick. George met and married his beautiful and loving bride in New Britain, CT on September 25, 1965. Later, they made their home in Terryville, for almost 50 years. Besides his parents, George was predeceased by 5 of his eleven siblings. George is survived by his wife, Georgette R. Burch; his children; George N. Burch Jr. and wife Ruth, David Anthony Burch Sr., Kevin Moses Burch; his grandsons; David Anthony Burch Jr., George Nolen Burch III and his granddaughter, Natasha Evelyn Burch, his brother; Thomas Burch and wife Ida, his sisters; Mary Woods, Lettie Murphy, Annie Lee Brown and Margaret McElveen, as well as, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. George was a family man who cherished and adored his loving family. He instilled the value and importance of hard work and dedication. George was also a dapper dresser, car enthusiast and you could always find him enjoying the outdoors. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and his devoted wife. George was always there for everyone and was a friend to all, he had an infectious smile that would light up any room. George will be deeply missed.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain. His funeral services will begin Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the funeral home, followed by his funeral liturgy at 10:00 AM at St. Joachim Parish, Church of St. Mary, 544 Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For directions or online messages, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary