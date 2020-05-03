George Norrance Jordan
1933 - 2020
George Jordan, 86, of Hartford, CT passed on April 11, 2020. He was born in Tunapuna, Trinidad and Tobago on November 19, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Greta Jordan, his eight children and a host of grandchildren. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service; followed by a live streamed Celebration of Life. To leave a message of comfort for the Jordan family, view the full obituary, and view the 2:00PM live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
