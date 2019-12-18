Home

George P. Coleman Obituary
George P. Coleman, 78, of Jacksonville Beach, FL formerly of Bolton and Vernon, CT passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 surrounded by family, after struggling with a long illness. Born in Manchester, CT he was the son of Maurice (Ike) and Eleanor Patten Coleman. He was a graduate of Manchester High School class of 1959, and retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 33 years. George will be remembered most for his quick wit, sense of humor, sparkling blue eyes, and love for his family. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Kathleen Tierney Coleman, three daughters and their spouses, Jodie Coleman-Marzialo and Marc Marzialo of Tolland, CT, Darra Stephens and Dr. Jon Stephens of Columbia, CT, and Lauren Coleman Hodges and partner Kurt Pifer of New Port Richey, FL; four grandchildren, Jake and Sloane Stephens, and Sophia and Dalila Marzialo; brother, James Coleman and spouse Julie of Vernon, CT; sister, Kathleen Mills and spouse Michael of Venice, FL; as well as two nephews, four nieces and numerous cousins. The family will be having a celebration of George's life for family and friends this summer in CT. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
