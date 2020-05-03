George P. Windish
Or Copy this URL to Share
George P. Windish, 97, of New Britain, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (Zakrzewski) Windish. Born in New Britain, he was the son of William and Frances (Czenar) Windish. He was a lifelong city resident and a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. After many years of employment, he retired from Marlin Rockwell in Plainville. George loved following high school sports at New Britain and Newington and you could find him on the sidelines of softball, hockey, football, basketball and volleyball games for years. He played softball and followed Elmer's Place, Dack Industries and Iffland Lumber teams all over the country. Watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play brought him the most joy. He enjoyed bowling locally and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He could tackle any woodworking project, learning the trade from his uncle, Julius Windish. A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he leaves three children, George T. Windish and his wife Mary of Newington, Karen Dubois and her husband Alan of Southington, and Thomas Windish and his wife Tammy of New Britain; three grandchildren, Lindsay Hartnett and husband Kevin, David Windish and girlfriend Brittany Camera, and Lauren Dubois; and three great grandchildren, Cameron, Cody and Charlie George Harnett. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by three brothers and two sisters, William, Fred and Frank Windish, Freida Anderson and Eleanor Berloni. He will be laid to rest privately with his wife in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. A celebration of his life will take place at a time to be announced at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to The New Britain Industrial Museum, 59 West Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
To Uncle George. You were my Friday night date for years. We watched the NBHS football every Friday night in the warm weather, snow, sleet and freezing rain. You taught me how good an ice cream was after watching our team loose in the freezing rain. You always made me laugh no matter what. I will never forget your smile. You were a large part of my kids lives as well. I will never forget the parties in Newington at my nursery nor when Kyle decided to put water balloons on the clothes line while you and gpop were sitting under them. You were 97 years young. An end of a legacy left when you passed yesterday you were the last of the Mohegans. While we grieve over your passing we know that you are in heaven with Auntie Agnes and all your brothers and sisters. God bless. Until we meet again. We love you. Rosemary, Ashley and Kyle
Rosemarie Frink
Family
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
