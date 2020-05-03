To Uncle George. You were my Friday night date for years. We watched the NBHS football every Friday night in the warm weather, snow, sleet and freezing rain. You taught me how good an ice cream was after watching our team loose in the freezing rain. You always made me laugh no matter what. I will never forget your smile. You were a large part of my kids lives as well. I will never forget the parties in Newington at my nursery nor when Kyle decided to put water balloons on the clothes line while you and gpop were sitting under them. You were 97 years young. An end of a legacy left when you passed yesterday you were the last of the Mohegans. While we grieve over your passing we know that you are in heaven with Auntie Agnes and all your brothers and sisters. God bless. Until we meet again. We love you. Rosemary, Ashley and Kyle

Rosemarie Frink

