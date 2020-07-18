George Pinto, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunrise of Lynnfield. He was the devoted husband of Doris (Woodman) Pinto, whom he shared more than 60 years of marriage. Born on October 4, 1925 to the late Rocco and Nellie Romano Brown in Hartford, CT He was a longtime resident of East Hartford, CT. George was an avid golfer and walker. He worked as a data processing manager up until his retirement. He was longtime member of the Manchester Silk City Chorus and a faithful member of the South Congregational Church in East Hartford, CT. George was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy during WWII. He served on the U.S.S. Lyman K. Swenson where he earned 5 battle stars. Later in life, George continued to serve his community as a Big Brother and was recognized by The Red Cross for donating of over 8 gallons of blood. George is survived by his loving daughters Barbara Napoleone of Ipswich and Susan Cuffe and her husband Richard of Reading; his cherished grandchildren Elisabeth D'Antona, Michael Napoleone, Annie Severance, Alissa Napoleone and Christopher Cuffe, He also leaves his 9 great-grandchildren and his nephew Stephen Pinto, as well as a dear friend Dorothy Lessard. In addition to his wife and mother, George is predeceased by his stepfather Douglas Brown, his brother Nicholas Pinto, his granddaughter Christina Napoleone and his great-grandson Ryan Cuffe. A memorial service will be held in George's memory at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in George's honor.