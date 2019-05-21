Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
George R. Downey, 80, of West Hartford passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born May 12, 1939, in Pittsfield, MA, son of the late George Downey and Margaret Cayouette. George was a longtime resident of CT as well as Western MA. He was a hardworking man from a young age, growing up working on the tobacco fields of Connecticut Valley. George was an avid golfer, a lover of cars, a big fan of the Springfield Indians, and part owner of a semi-pro football team in Pittsfield in the mid-1960s. He was also a former member of the Lion's Club and a longtime member of the West Indian Social Club. George is survived by his son, Brian Downey of South Windsor, two sisters, Rita and Brenda and a brother, Francis. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3-4 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 4 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
