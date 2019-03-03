George Gotowala, 89, beloved husband of Diane "Toce" Gotowala for 60 years, died February 16, 2019.He was born on October 27, 1929 in New Britain, CT to the late Stanley and Irene Gotowala.George attended New Britain Schools till the age of 16. He then moved to Newington where he lived with his Aunt and Uncle, Cookie and Art Charbonneau and graduated from Newington High School.After graduation, George enlisted in the Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Putnam 757 Destroyer from 1948 – 1949. He then transferred to the Seabees and was based out of Little Creek VA till 1952.After leaving the service, George met and married Diane in 1955 where they resided on Main Street in Newington, CT until George retired, and then moved to Hebron, CT where they currently reside. George started his career building custom homes, where he built their home and many other Newington homes. George later worked for many large construction firms in CT before retiring from Standard Builders.In his off time, George loved playing baseball on a local team at Churchill Park, Newington. George loved animals and enjoyed raising Canaries and spending time with his family. His most favorite pet was "Molly", a Bishon Frise, which we are not sure who spoiled who more.He is survived by his wife Diane "Toce" Gotowala and a daughter, Kandy Mae (Gotowala) Caccio and her husband Mark Caccio, a son, Michael Grant Gotowala and their deceased son, Gary Thomas Gotowala and his wife Jane(Guyette) Gotowala. George leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Kyle Caccio, Brett and Andrew Gotowala, and Cameron and Emily Gotowala.He also leaves behind his brother, Gerald Gotowala and his sister Arlene (Gotowala) Andrews.A Wake/Veiwing for George will be held at Belmont Funeral Home at 144 South Main Street, Colchester, CT on March 8th from 10:00AM to 12NOON, followed by Services provided by St Andrews Church and a Military Honor Ceremony from 12NOON to 12:15PM. Immediately following the services, all are invited to a gathering of friends and family at the St. Joseph Polish Society, Inc at 395 South Main Street, Colchester, CT.There will be a private burial service with immediate family members only at a later date.Memorial Donations can be made to: CT Humane Society Rescue Center, 701 Russel Road, Newington CT, www.cthumane.org.Online condolences can be made at www.belmontfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary