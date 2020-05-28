George R. Green
1934 - 2020
George Robert Green, age 85, of Bonita Springs, FL and Avon, CT passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on October 23, 1934, he was the son of the late George and Pearl Green of Deltona, FL and brother of the late Arlene Mangiafico, also of Deltona. He met Patricia (Sheehan) Green, his beloved wife of 62 years, in West Hartford, CT and they later settled their family in the towns of Cheshire and Farmington. George earned his CPA license and embarked on a successful career in business. For many years, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Siemon Company in Watertown, CT, from which he retired in 1995. He was also an active community volunteer, serving as a past President of the Watertown Rotary Club, a former board member of Thomaston Savings Bank, and a member of the Watertown/Oakville Chamber of Commerce. Upon his retirement, George enjoyed spending time at his Florida home where he was known to be a fierce tennis player and a reluctant golfer. He will be remembered for his enormous generosity, sharp wit, and hearty laugh. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, his family will be forever grateful for the constant love and support he so graciously offered them throughout his life. In addition to his wife, George leaves behind his three loving sons and their spouses: Kevin Green of Farmington; Jeffrey Green and John Ridge of Silver Spring, MD; and Douglas Green and Donna Riccardi of Ipswich, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Griffin and Katia Green of Ipswich, MA, who adored their sweet Grandpa. A private family memorial service will be held on a future date. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
