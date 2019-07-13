Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
1953 - 2019
George Roger Register Jr. Obituary
George Roger Register, Jr., 65, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. Born in Hartford on August 23, 1953, son of the late George Roger Register, Sr. and Drucilla Louise (Hallback) Register, he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1971. After high school, George worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford before taking a position part-time at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford as a stagehand. He later worked at The Bushnell full-time and became the property master for the Belding Theater after it opened until his retirement in 2017 after 36 years of service. George was a longtime member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Local #84. He leaves three children, Dawn Taylor of McDonough, GA, Scherell Register-Simonet of Baton Rouge, LA, and George Roger "Trey" Register, III and his wife Kendra of Newington; a sister, Rhonda Rae Darby of Hartford; four grandchildren, Patrell McKenzie, Kiana Ridley, and De'Jah and Jordan Register; and a great-granddaughter, Skylar Smith. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019
