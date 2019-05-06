George S. Klotz of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, a few days shy of his 98th birthday. He was born in Bloomfield,CT. He was the last of the 5 children born to Stanley and Mary Klotz. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ann Klotz.He worked for the State of Connecticut in the maintenance Department.George and his wife were dance teachers and traveled with the Johnny Pritko band all over New England teaching others how to polka and line dance. He was the best dancer in our family and could teach anyone to dance! At family gatherings, he would give you a nugget of his wisdom and a tutorial about the latest subject he had read about. He served in as a decorated veteran with the U.S.Army in the 610th Anti-Tank Division, he was a POW and received a Purple Heart.He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday May 8, at 10am at St. Mary's Church in East Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Administration, Newington,CT.





Published in The Hartford Courant from May 6 to May 7, 2019