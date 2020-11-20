It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of George S. Utter, Jr. announces his passing on November 15, 2020. To summarize the rich and full life lived by George, and his character and impact on the world, in such a concise medium is a daunting challenge. George's impact on those who knew him was so much greater than can be conveyed in words, but here words must suffice. George Utter was born in upstate New York and was the loving son to George and Thelma Utter. Moving to West Hartford, CT as a teenager, George thrived and took part in all the activities and adventures available to him. While attending Norwich University he participated on both the wrestling and fencing teams. He was a member of the Mount Snow Ski Patrol and took up hot air ballooning. George had the honor of piloting a balloon in the opening ceremonies of the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games. George's professional career began in the IT Department of Travelers Insurance Company, but George's entrepreneurial spirit and ambition led to him to opening his own insurance business in East Granby, CT which he continued until his passing. Not one to stay idle in his semi-retirement, George also began working at Stop & Shop in Granby, CT in the evenings and during weekends. He loved his co-workers and getting to visit with people from town, greeting all those he met with a warm and genuine smile. On August 19, 2006, George married his true love, Annie Chamberland, gained three stepchildren and became a grandfather. George and Annie cherished their too-short time together and Annie will miss their Wednesday date nights and his loving presence beyond words. Throughout his adult life George was a member of the Hartford Gun Club, where he shot skeet and trap and was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. His favorite pastime was golf and he cherished Saturday mornings with his friends on the course and was an avid participant in the Granby Men's League. Everyone he met can attest to George's dry sense of humor and readiness to laugh. Of everything George did in his life there was nothing that made him prouder than being a wonderful father to his only child, Seth Utter. Seth was George's world and to be his father was his greatest joy. George will be missed beyond measure by his adoring wife, Annie Chamberland of Granby, CT; his greatest pride, son, Seth Utter of Boxboro, MA; his beloved big sister Margery Utter of Simsbury, CT; the stepchildren he loved as his own, Melissa (Chamberland) Morton of East Hampton, CT and her husband Ted; Steven Chamberland of West Hartford, CT and his wife Amber; and Sarah (Chamberland) Hallarin of West Hartford, CT and her husband Dan. His six grandchildren, Benjamin, Thomas, Ashton, Julian, Marcianna and Kennedy will always cherish their fond memories of Grandpa Jo-Jo. George passed away peacefully on a Sunday afternoon, listening to The Masters Golf Tournament which he looks forward to watching every year. George will be forever missed by his numerous friends and family and leaves behind a void that cannot ever be filled. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.



