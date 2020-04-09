Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Scherban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Scherban


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Scherban Obituary
George Scherban, 99, of East Hartford, passed away peacefullyon April 2nd 2020 with his daughter Barbara by his side. He was born on March 5th 1921, to parents Michael and Warwara(Huchuk) Scherban in Hartford, CT. Besides his loving wife for 73 years, Stefanie (Podgurski) Scherban, he is predeceased by his siblings William Scherban, Alexander Scherban, MarieLibratore, Ann Leclerc, Marco Scherban and his son-in-law Edwin Jones. He is survived by his children, William Scherbanof Norwood MA and his wife Judith and Barbara S Jones of Big Flats, NY. He also leaves behind his sister Sophie Sopelak and her husband Walter, sister-in-law Phyllis Scherban, grandchildren Jacqueline B. Jones of Syracuse NY and her husband Stephen Theobald, Michael E. Jones of Tucson AZ, Elizabeth Shinzawa of Boston MA and her husband Fluto, W. Gregory Scherban of Philadelphia PA and his wife Felice, his great-grandchildren Wright Shinzawa, George Theobald, Hana Shinzawa,, Edison Shinzawa & Dov Scherban and generations of nieces of nephews. George retired from the US Postal Service after many dedicated years of working in the Hartford Post Office. He loved to be outdoors in the warm weather. He enjoyed working in his garden filled with fruits, vegetables and flowers. Most of all George enjoyed his family and left behind years of beautiful memories. He was an admired Father, Grandfather, Brother/Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend. He will be missed by all as he touched so many lives and shared his life stories. There will be a private service with burial held at a later date. Please share online condolences, memories, or photos at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -