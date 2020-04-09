|
|
George Scherban, 99, of East Hartford, passed away peacefullyon April 2nd 2020 with his daughter Barbara by his side. He was born on March 5th 1921, to parents Michael and Warwara(Huchuk) Scherban in Hartford, CT. Besides his loving wife for 73 years, Stefanie (Podgurski) Scherban, he is predeceased by his siblings William Scherban, Alexander Scherban, MarieLibratore, Ann Leclerc, Marco Scherban and his son-in-law Edwin Jones. He is survived by his children, William Scherbanof Norwood MA and his wife Judith and Barbara S Jones of Big Flats, NY. He also leaves behind his sister Sophie Sopelak and her husband Walter, sister-in-law Phyllis Scherban, grandchildren Jacqueline B. Jones of Syracuse NY and her husband Stephen Theobald, Michael E. Jones of Tucson AZ, Elizabeth Shinzawa of Boston MA and her husband Fluto, W. Gregory Scherban of Philadelphia PA and his wife Felice, his great-grandchildren Wright Shinzawa, George Theobald, Hana Shinzawa,, Edison Shinzawa & Dov Scherban and generations of nieces of nephews. George retired from the US Postal Service after many dedicated years of working in the Hartford Post Office. He loved to be outdoors in the warm weather. He enjoyed working in his garden filled with fruits, vegetables and flowers. Most of all George enjoyed his family and left behind years of beautiful memories. He was an admired Father, Grandfather, Brother/Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend. He will be missed by all as he touched so many lives and shared his life stories. There will be a private service with burial held at a later date. Please share online condolences, memories, or photos at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020