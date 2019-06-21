George Scherber, Jr., 76, of Chester, beloved husband of 54 years to Eileen (Dunn) Scherber, left this world Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New York City, son of the late George and Helen (Marek) Scherber. He worked as a Tool & Die maker for Susan Bates in Chester and later for Macristy Industries in New Britain. George was "the hermit" who loved nothing more than being home with his family. Besides his wife Eileen, George is survived by three sons, Kevin Scherber and his wife Gena of NC, George Scherber and his wife Amber of Old Saybrook, Keith Scherber and his wife Maria of Chester, a sister, Helen Kerkes and her husband Robert of Middletown, eleven grandchildren, Abby, Josh, Libby, Grace, Eliza, Ethan, Emma, Adam, Jesse, Breana, Bradley, and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Corjean and Coriana. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan J. Scherber. Funeral services will be held Monday (June 24th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, 1080 Horse Hill Rd, Westbrook. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Chester Fire Hose Company, 6 High St, Chester, CT 06412. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary