George Stoddard Reynolds, Jr., 88, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Paterno) Reynolds, died on July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 14, 1931 B/C (Before Computers) in Pittsfield, MA, son of the late George Stoddard Reynolds, MD and Elisabeth (Hilles) Reynolds and had lived in West Roxbury, MA prior to moving to Simsbury 55 years ago. He attended Eaglebrook and Westminster Schools. Through membership in the glee club of Boston University, he met his wife Elizabeth and they married in 1955 in Pawtucket, RI. Stoddard was a veteran of the Korean War and served as a sergeant in the 45th Division Reconnaissance Company. He was an intern teacher at Eaglebrook School for two years and then returned to Boston University for his Master of Education degree. He taught history and geography at Renbrook School in West Hartford for thirty-eight years and was a coach for several school sports teams. He also enjoyed several summers as the director of an educational program for Hartford, CT children at Renbrook. As a coach of ice hockey at Renbrook, he spent many hours flooding and plowing snow off of the school pond. He helped establish the Simsbury Youth Hockey program for boys and girls. He was an original member of the Farmington Valley Chorale and Vallis Musicae, and served as a volunteer for the McLean Hospice in Simsbury. Stoddard enjoyed sailing on Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, reed organ restoration, model boat building, and relaxing with needlepoint projects. He is survived by his two daughters, Dana, and Dawn and his son Mark; his brother Charles D H Reynolds; his grandchildren Nicholas and Lucia and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters; Elisabeth Oliver, Mary Edman, and Sarah Newbury. The Reynolds family would like to thank the McLean Hospice staff for their dedicated care of Stoddard over the past year. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 197 Bushy Hill Rd in Simsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Renbrook School, St. Alban's Church, or McLean Hospice in Simsbury. Please visit Stoddard's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019