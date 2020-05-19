George V. Sullivan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George V. Sullivan, 91, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born September 29, 1928 in New Haven, CT to George and Katherine (McNerney) Sullivan. George lived in the Hartford-Newington area most of his life, retiring to West Palm Beach, FL after spending 43 years with the United States Custom Service. He ended his career as Supervisory Customs Inspector at Bradley Field and Hartford, CT. George graduated from Bulkeley High School class of 1946. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Marines at the end of WWII. Upon discharge he attended Villanova University. During his college experience he was called to serve during the Korean Conflict. He then returned to Villanova University and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. George was an avid sports fan, enjoyed golfing with his friends, and possessed that "Irish Charm". George was predeceased by his dear friend and companion Phyllis Rubera. He is survived by his son Thomas Sullivan, brother William and wife Maureen. He is also survived by his niece Kathleen Sullivan, nephew William Sullivan (Kristen), niece Patricia Sullivan-Kowalski (Matthew) and nephew Michael Sullivan (Kelly) along with many grand nieces and nephews. George's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Cedar Mountain Commons in Newington for their continuous care and concern. Donations in George's name may be made to a food bank of your choice in light of the current needs. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home at 34 Beaver Road in Wethersfield, CT 06109 is in charge of arrangements. A private burial will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved