George V. Sullivan, 91, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born September 29, 1928 in New Haven, CT to George and Katherine (McNerney) Sullivan. George lived in the Hartford-Newington area most of his life, retiring to West Palm Beach, FL after spending 43 years with the United States Custom Service. He ended his career as Supervisory Customs Inspector at Bradley Field and Hartford, CT. George graduated from Bulkeley High School class of 1946. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Marines at the end of WWII. Upon discharge he attended Villanova University. During his college experience he was called to serve during the Korean Conflict. He then returned to Villanova University and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. George was an avid sports fan, enjoyed golfing with his friends, and possessed that "Irish Charm". George was predeceased by his dear friend and companion Phyllis Rubera. He is survived by his son Thomas Sullivan, brother William and wife Maureen. He is also survived by his niece Kathleen Sullivan, nephew William Sullivan (Kristen), niece Patricia Sullivan-Kowalski (Matthew) and nephew Michael Sullivan (Kelly) along with many grand nieces and nephews. George's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Cedar Mountain Commons in Newington for their continuous care and concern. Donations in George's name may be made to a food bank of your choice in light of the current needs. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home at 34 Beaver Road in Wethersfield, CT 06109 is in charge of arrangements. A private burial will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.