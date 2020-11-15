George W. Earley Jr. of Marlborough, Ct died November 4th, 2020 after a valiant show of strength, dignity and humor in his extended fight against cancer. He was a kind, generous man who had a gift for making others laugh and feel good about themselves. He was man of many talents: an artist, fisherman, sportsman, singer, woodworker, musician and master storyteller who was never at a loss for words. The son of George and Rita (Tranfalia) Earley, he grew up in Brookline, Ma in a large extended family he adored. Bright, social and industrious, he was a boy soprano with the Boston symphony, delivered flowers for Flannigan's and helped in his Uncle Muldoon's doughnut shop before he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He went on to earn his B.S. and M.S. from Boston University and became the youngest vice president of Sears. He continued his career in senior management of operations and distribution for several companies including Sears, Rick's, Stop & Shop, Sound Playground, Lechmere, Leiser, and Alvin. A natural with children, George sponsored several youth projects, served on the Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth Service board and several community town boards. His favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. After a brief retirement, his outgoing nature and curious, indominable spirit needed more than woodworking, painting and cooking. He accepted a retirement job at Liberty Mutual where he met many wonderful friends he treasured. He loved being the grandpa, mentor and Mr. Fix-it in the office. It was in retirement he found his favorite role as a justice of the peace and considered it a great honor to be part of couples' special day. He was a man with a big personality and even bigger heart who will be remembered for his charm, his willingness to help others and for the sense of humor that never failed him. He will be sorely missed by his "bride" of 33 years, Linda, his constant golden retriever companion, Cali, his family and the many friends who became family over the years. Due to COVID, a memorial service for George will be held in early summer of 2021 to celebrate his life and share fond memories and stories.